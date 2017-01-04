Topics

Trending

7 stunning design studio logos to inspire you

By Tom May

If you want to showcase your creative smarts to clients, a beautiful and eye-catching logo can help. Here are 7 great examples.

7 free Android apps for creatives

By Tom May

All launched or updated in the last 12 months, these Android apps will boost your creative arsenal significantly.

13 great tools for pitching to clients

By Tom May

When a big design project is on the line, you want to have the best tools at your disposal. Here are some great ones.

6 foolproof ways to improve your graphic design skills

By Tom May

Build on what you know, and become a better graphic designer in 2017. Here’s how.

7 underrated apps for freelance creatives

By Tom May

These hidden gems could seriously improve your freelance experience.

8 free apps for picking a colour scheme

By Tom May

Looking for the perfect colour scheme for your design? These free apps can all help.

Top 7 typography galleries to inspire your designs

By Tom May

Looking for fresh typography inspiration? These 7 sites provide great places to find it.

9 beautiful artists' business cards to inspire you

By Tom May

You definitely won’t want to throw away these wonderfully inventive business cards.

Latest Updates

Build vintage effects with Photoshop plugin Analog Effex Pro

By James Paterson

Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.

Upgrade your design skills in 2017

By Tom May

Inspiration Elevate your career: find out what new strings you should be adding to your bow this year, and how.

These safety cards will help art directors and copywriters get along

By Dom Carter

Comics Learn how creative teams can get along with these hilarious illustrated safety cards.

How to run your studio like Pentagram

By Nick Carson

Design A true co-operative, Pentagram combines the boutique appeal of a small studio with the reach of a global agency. Here the team extol the benefits of this approach...

10 top tips to improve your sketching skills

By Kerrie Hughes

Illustration This expert advice will help improve your drawing and sketching skills dramatically.

Manage your creative projects with a year's access to top apps

By Creative Bloq Staff

Apps This five app suite will help you manage your work, edit videos, brainstorm ideas, and much more.

Latest News

View more news

Manage your creative projects with a year's access to top apps

By Creative Bloq Staff

Apps This five app suite will help you manage your work, edit videos, brainstorm ideas, and much more.

Gotham-inspired font bursts into animated life

By Jim McCauley

Typography Ukrainian animation students have created an amazing animated font based on Gotham, and it's free to download.

Master the art of selling online with this marketing course bundle

By Creative Bloq Staff

Career These three courses will teach you everything you need to know to get your products to sell online.

Advice

View more advice articles

Build vintage effects with Photoshop plugin Analog Effex Pro

By James Paterson

Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.

10 top tips to improve your sketching skills

By Kerrie Hughes

Illustration This expert advice will help improve your drawing and sketching skills dramatically.

6 essential Photoshop layers to improve your images

By James Paterson

Photoshop The six most frequently used Photoshop layers for image editing, and how to use them to improve almost any photo.

10 tips for sketching moving subjects

By James Gurney

Art These strategies will help you to capture humans and animals that just won't stay still.

Inspiration

View more inspiration articles

These safety cards will help art directors and copywriters get along

By Dom Carter

Comics Learn how creative teams can get along with these hilarious illustrated safety cards.

10 ingenious bus wraps that will make you look twice

By Dom Carter

Inspiration All aboard! We're looking at 10 stunning bus wraps that will change how you look at public transport.

Behind the scenes of Camden Market's brand identity

By Nick Carson

Branding Branding studio Ragged Edge explain how they created an 'unbrand' that expresses the area's creative spirit.

Latest Reviews

View more reviews

The Art of Loish

By Tom May

Illustration REVIEW: The popular animator and illustrator shares her art and some fascinating insights into her creative process.

Derwent Graphic 9B-9H graphite pencils

By Rob Lunn

Art REVIEW: Rob Lunn sketches with this no-brainer set of top-quality pencils that are right on point.

Substance Painter 2.3

By Cirstyn Bech-Yagher

3D Review: This might just be a small top up, but Substance Painter has delivered a wealth of welcome upgrades to make workflows easier.

Latest How Tos

View more how tos

Create a self-portrait with just 4 colours

By Claire Parker

Art We guide you through capturing your own likeness in oils using a limited palette.

Create a cube desk calendar with InDesign

By Jo Gulliver

InDesign We walk you through the 11 steps it takes to create a useful 3D paper desk calendar using InDesign.

Create a custom sticker brush in Artrage

By Nick Harris

Digital Art Learn how to make your own custom brush heads in Artrage with these 3 expert tips.

Create a 2017 calendar in just 10 steps

By Jo Gulliver

InDesign Design and edit a calendar using InDesign in 10 simple steps.