5 logo trends for 2017 you need to know about

By Tom May

You don’t have to copy these trends, but you should at least be aware of them.

9 great uses of illustration in logo design

By Tom May

These classic logos make great use of inspiring illustrations.

Desk exercises infographic: 10 essential routines for designers

By Creative Bloq Staff

Designer boot camp starts now – put paid to poor posture and ensure you remain in top form.

7 stunning design studio logos to inspire you

By Tom May

If you want to showcase your creative smarts to clients, a beautiful and eye-catching logo can help. Here are 7 great examples.

7 free Android apps for creatives

By Tom May

All launched or updated in the last 12 months, these Android apps will boost your creative arsenal significantly.

13 great tools for pitching to clients

By Tom May

When a big design project is on the line, you want to have the best tools at your disposal. Here are some great ones.

6 foolproof ways to improve your graphic design skills

By Tom May

Build on what you know, and become a better graphic designer in 2017. Here’s how.

7 underrated apps for freelance creatives

By Tom May

These hidden gems could seriously improve your freelance experience.

What's the best programming language to learn first?

By Sammy Maine

Infographic Want to code but have no idea where to start? This infographic reveals what's best for you in 2017.

How a legendary brand guideline manual was reborn

By Craig Stewart

Branding A graphic designer, a crowd-funding campaign, and a personal obsession came together to recreate British Rail's identity manual.

4 fantastic new art books for January

By Tom May

Art Top up your bookshelf with our latest selection of new and inspiring art books.

Supercharge SVG animations with GSAP

By Sara Soueidan

Web Design Learn how to use GreenSock to create an animated SVG banner.

How to conduct a successful project debrief

By Tanya Combrinck

Web Design A thorough debrief can help you establish what worked well – and what didn't. Here's how to get deep insights from your post-mortems.

21 top examples of JavaScript

By Creative Bloq Staff

JavaScript Innovative, interesting examples of JavaScript in action for your inspiration.

12 inspiring ecommerce website designs

By Tom May

Web Design Buying can be beautiful! Here are some attractive ecommerce websites for your inspiration.

Dynamic Auto Painter 5

By Tanya Combrinck

Software REVIEW: Transform your photos into art in the style of an Old Master with this powerful software.

Substance Designer 5.5

By Cirstyn Bech-Yagher

3D Create materials and share them across applications with the first 3D tool to use Nvidia's Material Definition Language.

The Art of Loish

By Tom May

Illustration REVIEW: The popular animator and illustrator shares her art and some fascinating insights into her creative process.

How to perfect hair in your portraits

By Fábio M. Silva

3D Learn how to perfect your portraits using ZBrush, 3ds Max and the Hair Farm plug-in.

Create sensational sunsets in Photoshop

By James Paterson

Photoshop Enhance sunsets by combining several flash bursts in Photoshop.

How to use Control Points in Photoshop

By James Paterson

Photoshop The Nik Collection plugin dedicated to selective adjustments is a great way to learn techniques that apply across the board.

Build vintage effects with Photoshop plugin Analog Effex Pro

By James Paterson

Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.