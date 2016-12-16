8 great logos for 21st century brands
These new brands are giving 20th century corporations a run for their money: and they’ve all got great logos too.
Print ads don’t have to feature photography. Here are 10 that make great use of gorgeous illustrations.
The future of the web is going to be here sooner than you think. Here are the sci-fi style web startups we’ve got our beady eye on right now.
If Windows is part of your creative workflow, you need to take a look at these new apps, all released in the last few weeks.
Don’t try to cram everything into one small area. Follow these great examples, and use whitespace to let your content breathe.
We look back at some of the biggest trends in illustration over the last 12 months.
These seasonal print ads all harness the power of great graphic design to make their point effectively.
Hardware Review: If you need a heavyweight 3D workstation and don't mind paying for it, here's a capable option.
Fonts From the practical to the stylish, we look back on the 10 best fonts from the last 12 months.
Digital Art Make sure your know the rules of figure art, then have the confidence to break them!
Illustration Discover how to add personality to creatures and characters that will make viewers care.
Print design Impress all with a letterpress business card.
3D Read 3D World issue 217 and discover why your next job will be in VR.
Apps Want to make cool stuff? Remix existing apps to create your own masterpieces with Gomix.
Book Here are some of the best web design books that came out in 2016 – add them to your reading list now!
Career Cut through the noise with these top tips for creating profile-building promotional projects.
Branding Following the release of his new book demystifying the branding process, Michael Johnson reveals why his so-called 'step 2.5' is crucial to success.
Print design Yes, we are most definitely are judging a book by its cover in this list of the best mag front page designs from the past year.
Art Review: In this short but sweet video, artist James Gurney shows how he brought a series of extinct mammals back to life for Scientific American.
Web Design Discover how to use this small but powerful PostCSS function to help you create the grid system you've always wanted.
Photoshop Use this invaluable Photoshop extension to easily create parallel grids in seconds.
ZBrush From concept to finished piece, here's to how to create a goofy-looking purple orc from scratch.