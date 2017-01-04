7 stunning design studio logos to inspire you
If you want to showcase your creative smarts to clients, a beautiful and eye-catching logo can help. Here are 7 great examples.
If you want to showcase your creative smarts to clients, a beautiful and eye-catching logo can help. Here are 7 great examples.
All launched or updated in the last 12 months, these Android apps will boost your creative arsenal significantly.
When a big design project is on the line, you want to have the best tools at your disposal. Here are some great ones.
Build on what you know, and become a better graphic designer in 2017. Here’s how.
These hidden gems could seriously improve your freelance experience.
Looking for the perfect colour scheme for your design? These free apps can all help.
Looking for fresh typography inspiration? These 7 sites provide great places to find it.
Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.
Inspiration Elevate your career: find out what new strings you should be adding to your bow this year, and how.
Comics Learn how creative teams can get along with these hilarious illustrated safety cards.
Design A true co-operative, Pentagram combines the boutique appeal of a small studio with the reach of a global agency. Here the team extol the benefits of this approach...
Illustration This expert advice will help improve your drawing and sketching skills dramatically.
Apps This five app suite will help you manage your work, edit videos, brainstorm ideas, and much more.
Apps This five app suite will help you manage your work, edit videos, brainstorm ideas, and much more.
Typography Ukrainian animation students have created an amazing animated font based on Gotham, and it's free to download.
Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.
Illustration This expert advice will help improve your drawing and sketching skills dramatically.
Photoshop The six most frequently used Photoshop layers for image editing, and how to use them to improve almost any photo.
Comics Learn how creative teams can get along with these hilarious illustrated safety cards.
Inspiration All aboard! We're looking at 10 stunning bus wraps that will change how you look at public transport.
Illustration REVIEW: The popular animator and illustrator shares her art and some fascinating insights into her creative process.
Art REVIEW: Rob Lunn sketches with this no-brainer set of top-quality pencils that are right on point.
Art We guide you through capturing your own likeness in oils using a limited palette.
InDesign We walk you through the 11 steps it takes to create a useful 3D paper desk calendar using InDesign.
Digital Art Learn how to make your own custom brush heads in Artrage with these 3 expert tips.