9 great uses of illustration in logo design

By Tom May

These classic logos make great use of inspiring illustrations.

Desk exercises infographic: 10 essential routines for designers

By Creative Bloq Staff

Designer boot camp starts now – put paid to poor posture and ensure you remain in top form.

7 stunning design studio logos to inspire you

By Tom May

If you want to showcase your creative smarts to clients, a beautiful and eye-catching logo can help. Here are 7 great examples.

7 free Android apps for creatives

By Tom May

All launched or updated in the last 12 months, these Android apps will boost your creative arsenal significantly.

13 great tools for pitching to clients

By Tom May

When a big design project is on the line, you want to have the best tools at your disposal. Here are some great ones.

6 foolproof ways to improve your graphic design skills

By Tom May

Build on what you know, and become a better graphic designer in 2017. Here’s how.

7 underrated apps for freelance creatives

By Tom May

These hidden gems could seriously improve your freelance experience.

8 free apps for picking a colour scheme

By Tom May

Looking for the perfect colour scheme for your design? These free apps can all help.

12 inspiring ecommerce website designs

By Tom May

Web Design Buying can be beautiful! Here are some attractive ecommerce websites for your inspiration.

Social media meltdown as the famous Star Wars logo changes colour

By Dom Carter

Logos Alongside the unveiling of the next Star War film's name, the iconic logo has got a makeover.

22 ways to boost your productivity

By Alex Duloz

Web Design A bunch of wonderful web professionals share their work methodologies, organisational strategies and philosophical approaches to help you boost your productivity.

Become a skilled iOS developer with this master coder bundle

By Creative Bloq Staff

Web Design Swift 3 is the language that makes iOS tick. You can become an expert on your way to crafting amazing apps with this bundle.

How to perfect hair in your portraits

By Fábio M. Silva

3D Learn how to perfect your portraits using ZBrush, 3ds Max and the Hair Farm plug-in.

Houdini 16: The new features revealed

By Ian Dean

3D 3D World issue 218 exclusively reveals Houdini 16, its new tools and how to use them.

How to conduct a successful project debrief

By Tanya Combrinck

Web Design A thorough debrief can help you establish what worked well – and what didn't. Here's how to get deep insights from your post-mortems.

6 must-have skills for young web developers

By Kerrie Hughes

Web Design This expert advice for web developers will help give you that competitive edge.

4 top tips for drawing an anguished character

By Michelle Hoefener

Illustration Discover how to create a character with an anguished expression with this expert advice.

10 beautiful paper portfolios to inspire you

By Jim McCauley

Portfolios In this ever advancing digital age, there's something very special about a well put together paper portfolio, as these gorgeous examples show.

Substance Designer 5.5

By Cirstyn Bech-Yagher

3D Create materials and share them across applications with the first 3D tool to use Nvidia's Material Definition Language.

The Art of Loish

By Tom May

Illustration REVIEW: The popular animator and illustrator shares her art and some fascinating insights into her creative process.

Derwent Graphic 9B-9H graphite pencils

By Rob Lunn

Art REVIEW: Rob Lunn sketches with this no-brainer set of top-quality pencils that are right on point.

Create sensational sunsets in Photoshop

By James Paterson

Photoshop Enhance sunsets by combining several flash bursts in Photoshop.

How to use Control Points in Photoshop

By James Paterson

Photoshop The Nik Collection plugin dedicated to selective adjustments is a great way to learn techniques that apply across the board.

Build vintage effects with Photoshop plugin Analog Effex Pro

By James Paterson

Photoshop Get the retro look with faded colours, vintage effects and old‑fashioned imperfections.