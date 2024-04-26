What makes some brands so iconic?

By Jem Saka
published

We dissect the likes of Apple, Louis Vitton and Liquid Death.

Iconic brands decoded image with text
(Image credit: Asiko Agency)

We've all been there. Staring at a blank page, tasked with crafting a brand that cuts through the noise. The pressure to create a killer logo, a catchy tagline – that magic bullet that propels your brand to legendary status.

But here's the truth: in today's hyper-competitive landscape, where every brand vies for attention and loyalty, the quest to become unforgettable is more challenging than ever. It's no longer enough to simply sell products or services; brands must create experiences that resonate on a deeper level, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds, something the most iconic brands have achieved.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jem Saka

Jem Saka, founder of Asiko - A creative agency with a proven track record of challenging the status quo and a passion for shaping tomorrow's entrepreneurs.

Related articles