What makes some brands so iconic?

We've all been there. Staring at a blank page, tasked with crafting a brand that cuts through the noise. The pressure to create a killer logo, a catchy tagline – that magic bullet that propels your brand to legendary status.

But here's the truth: in today's hyper-competitive landscape, where every brand vies for attention and loyalty, the quest to become unforgettable is more challenging than ever. It's no longer enough to simply sell products or services; brands must create experiences that resonate on a deeper level, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds, something the most iconic brands have achieved.

A peek Inside the DNA of unforgettable brands

So, what initially set the Nikes and Apples of the world apart in their early days? It was the cultivation of an emotional connection. Let's dissect the DNA of these giants:

Apple

(Image credit: Apple)

Emotional connection: User aspirations come first.

User aspirations come first. Cutting edge: Design and technology leadership.

Design and technology leadership. Empowering user experience: User-friendly products that improve lives.

User-friendly products that improve lives. Strong brand identity: Recognisable visuals solidify their brand.

Recognisable visuals solidify their brand. Loyal community: Fosters a passionate user base.

Fosters a passionate user base. Steve Jobs' vision: Enduring influence shapes the brand.

Nike

(Image credit: Nike)

Performance driven: Nike prioritises products that enhance athletic performance and achievement.

Nike prioritises products that enhance athletic performance and achievement. Inspiration and motivation: Their marketing ignites a desire to push limits.

Their marketing ignites a desire to push limits. Authentic connection: Nike partners with and celebrates iconic athletes, building a sense of connection and aspiration.

Nike partners with and celebrates iconic athletes, building a sense of connection and aspiration. Innovation: They constantly develop new technologies and designs to elevate athletic performance.

They constantly develop new technologies and designs to elevate athletic performance. Inclusive community: Nike fosters a welcoming community for all levels of athletes, promoting a culture of health and activity.

Nike fosters a welcoming community for all levels of athletes, promoting a culture of health and activity. Breaking barriers: Nike's brand identity is associated with pushing boundaries and achieving the impossible.

"The Stronger the emotional connection, the bigger status your brand is going to have most likely in culture." – Greg Hoffman (Former Nike CMO)

Iconic brand stories

Forget the logo for a moment. What's the story that fuels your brand? What values guide your actions? Why do you exist? Answering these questions is the foundation of an unforgettable narrative. By embracing your brand's authentic core, you pave the way for a compelling story that resonates with your audience on a deeper level. Here are ways iconic brands do it:

MSCHF

(Image credit: MSCHF)

Cultural relevance: Iconic brands understand the power of cultural currency. Take MSCHF, for instance. This product-art company thrives on the outrageous, producing limited-edition sneakers filled with holy water and other unconventional products that capture the imagination. By pushing the boundaries of what's expected, MSCHF ensures that its brand remains a topic of conversation and leverages creative content to amplify its presence.

Liquid Death

(Image credit: Liquid Death)

Attention-grabbing disruption: In a sea of sameness, disruptive branding is key to standing out. Liquid Death, a canned water brand, challenges conventions with its bold branding and rebellious attitude. By injecting humour into an otherwise mundane product category, Liquid Death sparks conversation and differentiation, redefining what it means to hydrate in style.

Louis Vitton

(Image credit: Jeffrey Westbrook; Prop stylist: Miako Katoh)

Loyalty through consistency: Consistency is the cornerstone of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton. From its iconic monogram to its timeless colour palette, every aspect of the LV brand is meticulously curated to reinforce its identity. Every touchpoint, from advertising to retail experiences, reinforces the brand's aspirational image.

The takeaway

By understanding the strategies of iconic brands and diving deep into your own brand's essence, you can bridge the brand gap and forge an emotional connection with your audience. A logo might catch the eye, but it's the story, the values, the community, and the way you tell your story through creative content that makes a brand unforgettable.

