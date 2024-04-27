Hilarious new TikTok advertising trend is peak Gen Z

TikTok can be an oppressive landscape of Gen Z brain rot, but once in a blue moon, something rises from the sludge to reinstate my faith in humanity. The most recent example? A car dealership in Houston.

Against all odds, the team at Central Houston Nissan have become the kings of TikTok marketing, demonstrating a perfect blend of weird Gen Z humour and meme-able charisma. There's much to learn from these unlikely stars, so strap in – you're in for a masterclass. (Check out our guide to the best TikTok cameras if you want to launch your own TikTok career.)

Central Houston Nissan nails the art of TikTok transitions, seamlessly drawing us in before delivering pure marketing gold. It's a prime example of your typical bait-and-switch comedy, luring us in with a viral video before transitioning to an ad for the dealership. The hilarious selection of videos, mixed with a genuine aptitude for editing (and complete commitment to 'the bit'), gives the videos the coveted virality social media managers crave.

It's clearly a successful marketing tactic, as the account's most popular video has racked up a steady 16.8M views. "Now this is an ad!!! Give whoever was behind this a raise!" commented one user, while another sang extremely high praise, calling the viral clip "a work of art that should be studied."

It's not to say that this technique should be replicated into the ground, but it goes to show that you can have fun with your marketing. TikTok in particular seems to have a penchant for originality and authenticity – it's okay to break the rules and show a more human side in your branding.

As we've seen with the 'more is more' billboard marketing trend, there's a fine line between casual conversational marketing and outright desperation – and best believe Gen Z can sniff it out. consider this your reminder to not overthink it when it comes to that all-important social media marketing.