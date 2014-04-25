3D World celebrates the best of the CG community

The 3D World CG Awards is an annual event which showcases and rewards excellence in the field of computer graphics. Now in its fourth year, the awards attract entries from leading studios, innovators, freelancers and students from around the world.

In this first phase 3D World is inviting you to nominate in 16 categories via the CG Awards website. The awards categories include Best VFX, Best In-game Videogame, Best Software Innovation, and the Hall of Fame, to name just a few.

Kyra Buschor and Constantin Paeplow's Rollin' Safari took the title of CG Commercial Campaign Award winner last year

So think of inspiring innovations, time-saving technology and cool creative work, and get nominating! (You can nominate any work, products or technology released between 31 March 2013 and 31 March 2014.) In July the 3D World team will be asking you to vote!

3D World welcomes sponsors to help put together the biggest and best awards yet and make it an unforgettable experience. Good luck to those involved, and for anyone nominating and voting, have fun!

Artist Diego Querol's piece The Japanese won the Arch-Viz Still Award last year

You can find out about the CG Awards 2013 winners here.

Words: Kulsoom Middleton

Kulsoom Middleton is operations editor at 3D World magazine.