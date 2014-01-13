A Simpsons homage to iconic Japanese animation studio

With the announcement of The Simpsons Lego, we're become a bit obsessed with one of televisions most popular and longest running shows. Here, they pay homage to another animation great - Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki.

We see nods to films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Howl's Moving Castle among others. Witnessing one legendary animation team paying tribute to another is an inspiring watch and Matt Groening's minions don't disappoint.

Who would have thought Miyazaki's creations would look so great in the land of Springfield? We don't know about you but we'd like to see more Simpsons tributes! Who could be next?

Liked this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What homage would you like to see The Simpsons tackle next? Let us know in the comments box below!