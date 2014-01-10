10 reasons why you need The Simpsons Lego

We're huge, huge fans of Lego here at Creative Bloq. Some designers have carried on their love affair with design toys and have created the most spectacular sculptures that truly deserve the title Lego art. However, we shouldn't forget that Lego also calls for a bit of play time and this latest creation has us itching to get building.

It's The Simpsons in Lego form! Comprising of six mini figurines - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Ned Flanders, along with The Simpsons family home, 742 Evergreen Terrace, it's unlike any other Lego set we've ever seen.

Containing over 2,500 bricks, it looks set to go on sale in the UK and US on February 1st for $199.99. Watch out for a special Lego-themed Simpsons episode in the coming months that will celebrate the release of the set. So, why do you need it in your life? Here's why!

01. It comes with over 2,500 pieces

02. There's a garage - with the family car inside

03. Each character comes with their own accessories

04. You can't beat the look on their faces

05. Lisa comes complete with A+ homework

06. The attention to detail is staggering

07. You can re-create the opening credits

08. Ned Flanders!

09. You can take Homer (in your pocket) to a real-life bar

10. There's going to be a Simpsons Lego episode!

[via Screencrush]

Liked this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Are you excited for The Simpsons Lego? Let us know in the comments box below!