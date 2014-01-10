Topics

10 reasons why you need The Simpsons Lego

By () Computer Arts  

Lego fans will be in a flurry over the toy maker's latest venture - The Simpsons, complete with their own home. Check it out in detail here.

We're huge, huge fans of Lego here at Creative Bloq. Some designers have carried on their love affair with design toys and have created the most spectacular sculptures that truly deserve the title Lego art. However, we shouldn't forget that Lego also calls for a bit of play time and this latest creation has us itching to get building.

It's The Simpsons in Lego form! Comprising of six mini figurines - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Ned Flanders, along with The Simpsons family home, 742 Evergreen Terrace, it's unlike any other Lego set we've ever seen.

Containing over 2,500 bricks, it looks set to go on sale in the UK and US on February 1st for $199.99. Watch out for a special Lego-themed Simpsons episode in the coming months that will celebrate the release of the set. So, why do you need it in your life? Here's why!

01. It comes with over 2,500 pieces

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

02. There's a garage - with the family car inside

Simpsons Lego

03. Each character comes with their own accessories

Simpsons Lego

04. You can't beat the look on their faces

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

05. Lisa comes complete with A+ homework

Simpsons Lego

06. The attention to detail is staggering

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

07. You can re-create the opening credits

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

08. Ned Flanders!

Simpsons Lego

09. You can take Homer (in your pocket) to a real-life bar

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

10. There's going to be a Simpsons Lego episode!

Simpsons Lego

Simpsons Lego

[via Screencrush]

Are you excited for The Simpsons Lego? Let us know in the comments box below!

