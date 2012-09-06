3D artist awards winners revealed

Pixar, Wacom, Blender and BioWare are among the well-known industry names to win big in the annual 3D World CG Awards.

Recognising the work of the entire CG entertainment industry, from software and hardware developers to artists and technicians, the Awards are voted for by readers of 3D World magazine, the world's leading magazine for 3D artists. This year's awards were the biggest ever, with a new category and some big name winners. Read on to find out who won what...

Big wins

In this year's awards, ILM/Weta Digital's blockbuster superhero epic The Avengers won in the VFX Feature Film category while the Best Animated Feature Film award was given to Weta Digital's The Aventures of Tintin.

This year a new 'Hall of Fame' award was introduced, and was won by Pixar's John Lasseter, the driving force behind 3D movies such as Bug's Life and Toy Story.

Gaming glory

In the world of gaming, the award for Videogame In-Game Graphics went to Rocksteady Studios for their work on Batman: Arkham City.

Meanwhile BioWare scored victory in the Videogame Cinematic Award category for Winner: Mass Effect 3 'Take Earth Back'.

In the Technology category, Wacom's Intuos5 Touch was considered Best Technical Innovation, while the award for Best Software Update went to Blender 2.6.

Here is the full list of winners...

Creative awards

Hall of Fame Award

John Lasseter, Pixar

Technology awards

