Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printer is £220 off for a limited time
Get the X1 Carbon and AMS combo for a great price this weekend, and take your multicolour prints to new levels.
If you're into 3D printing, then you're probably familiar with Bambu Lab and its super-premium products. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the company's flagship X1 Carbon Combo machine for only £1,219 from Bambu's website. This still might seem like a lot to pay, but it's a £220 saving on the original price tag of £1,439.
I've been dreaming of owning a Bambu Lab printer since I first discovered what a Benchy was, but always been put off by the eye-watering price. The X1 Carbon is undoubtedly one of the best 3D printers on the market right now, with quality multicolour AMS compatibility making it hugely popular with sellers of flexis and fidget models, and with cosplayers making props too.
If you don't need the AMS (automated material system) included with the X1 Carbon for multicolour prints, then there's also a deal cutting £180 off the standalone machine over at Bambu Lab. If you're based in the US, you haven't been forgotten. There's a deal on the X1C at Bambu Lab's US store too with $100 off, which isn't quite as generous as the UK discounts we're seeing, but still better than nothing. I've got all the details on these deals for you below.
The best Bambu Lab X1C deal today
UK deal
Save £220: The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is a top choice for professional creatives, sellers, prop makers, and hobbyists (with a larger budget). It's certainly not cheap, even after this price cut, but some might say it's an investment if you're seeking the best quality prints possible.
Key features: Fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes.
Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) |
US deal
Save $100: I've always said that the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is like the shiny iPhone of the 3D printer market – super popular, super expensive, and everybody wants one. But with that said, Bambu printers are clearly worth their value, as I'm yet to see a negative review for a Bambu Lab machine.
Save $70: If you're looking for a less expensive Bambu Lab printer, then there's also this deal on the A1 combo model, which shares a lot of the same features as the X1 Combo, such as the ability to print in more than one filament colour or material.
Key features: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Printing Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤100℃ | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Weight: 13kg |
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.
