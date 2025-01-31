Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printer is £220 off for a limited time

Get the X1 Carbon and AMS combo for a great price this weekend, and take your multicolour prints to new levels.

Bambu Lab deal on the X1C
(Image credit: Future / Bambu Lab)
If you're into 3D printing, then you're probably familiar with Bambu Lab and its super-premium products. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the company's flagship X1 Carbon Combo machine for only £1,219 from Bambu's website. This still might seem like a lot to pay, but it's a £220 saving on the original price tag of £1,439.

I've been dreaming of owning a Bambu Lab printer since I first discovered what a Benchy was, but always been put off by the eye-watering price. The X1 Carbon is undoubtedly one of the best 3D printers on the market right now, with quality multicolour AMS compatibility making it hugely popular with sellers of flexis and fidget models, and with cosplayers making props too.

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS)
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS): was £369 now £259 at Bambu Lab

Save £220: The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is a top choice for professional creatives, sellers, prop makers, and hobbyists (with a larger budget). It's certainly not cheap, even after this price cut, but some might say it's an investment if you're seeking the best quality prints possible.

Key features: Fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes.

Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) |

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS)
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS): was $1,449 now $1,349 at Bambu Lab

Save $100: I've always said that the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon is like the shiny iPhone of the 3D printer market – super popular, super expensive, and everybody wants one. But with that said, Bambu printers are clearly worth their value, as I'm yet to see a negative review for a Bambu Lab machine.

Bambu Lab A1 Combo
Bambu Lab A1 Combo: was $559 now $489 at Bambu Lab

Save $70: If you're looking for a less expensive Bambu Lab printer, then there's also this deal on the A1 combo model, which shares a lot of the same features as the X1 Combo, such as the ability to print in more than one filament colour or material.

Key features: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Printing Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤100℃ | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Weight: 13kg |

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

