Grab a copy of Google Maps Pro for free

We all love Google Earth and Google has just given a us big reason to love it a whole lot more. Google has axed the $399 a year subscription fee for Google Earth Pro.

To download your copy of the Pro version and start creating, all you need do is fill in a short form and then grab your copy of the program.

The Pro version contains all the same easy-to-use tools as Google Earth along with a bunch of other amazing tools.

Why you should go Pro

Here are some of the cool advantages the (newly free) Pro edition has over the standard version...

Print hi-res images

Access demographic, parcel & traffic data layers

Create premium movies

Measure area of a polygon or circle

Map multiple points at once

A viewshed tool

A map making tool

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read these!