Grab a copy of Google Maps Pro for free

We all love Google Earth and Google has just given a us big reason to love it a whole lot more. Google has axed the $399 a year subscription fee for Google Earth Pro.
To download your copy of the Pro version and start creating, all you need do is fill in a short form and then grab your copy of the program.
The Pro version contains all the same easy-to-use tools as Google Earth along with a bunch of other amazing tools.
Why you should go Pro
Here are some of the cool advantages the (newly free) Pro edition has over the standard version...
- Print hi-res images
- Access demographic, parcel & traffic data layers
- Create premium movies
- Measure area of a polygon or circle
- Map multiple points at once
- A viewshed tool
- A map making tool
Words: Martin Cooper
