Grab a copy of Google Maps Pro for free

Save $399 a year on a Google Maps Pro subscription and start making amazing things with maps today.

We all love Google Earth and Google has just given a us big reason to love it a whole lot more. Google has axed the $399 a year subscription fee for Google Earth Pro.

To download your copy of the Pro version and start creating, all you need do is fill in a short form and then grab your copy of the program.

The Pro version contains all the same easy-to-use tools as Google Earth along with a bunch of other amazing tools.

Why you should go Pro

Here are some of the cool advantages the (newly free) Pro edition has over the standard version...

  • Print hi-res images
  • Access demographic, parcel & traffic data layers
  • Create premium movies
  • Measure area of a polygon or circle
  • Map multiple points at once
  • A viewshed tool
  • A map making tool

Words: Martin Cooper

