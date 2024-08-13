Incredible new AI 3D model generator could transform character design

News
By
published

You can try VFusion3D for yourself right now.

AI generated 3D models
(Image credit: VFusion3D)

Generative AI has long since left the realm of only being able to handle still images, with terrifyingly realistic animations and videos emerging from simple text prompts by the day. And now, researchers from Meta and the University of Oxford have unveiled a powerful new tool capable of transforming text prompts into detailed 3D renders.

VFusion3D sidesteps the issue of a "limited availability" of 3D data to create truly impressive models, and web users are already speculating that it has the potential to transform the process of character design

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles