Meet the artist: Marcos Albuquerque

Brazilian artist Marcos Albuquerque is a fan of Saint Seiya (aka Knights of the Zodiac) - a Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. He recently spent his spare time producing this charming CG piece called Saint Seiya Kids.

"The scene depicts the play of imagination that children have," says Marcos. "Here the character turns into his hero Saint Seiya."

Before starting any CG work, Marcos drew a rough sketch of the composition

"I drew the layout using thousands of references of my life," he explains. "Step by step, the ideas and accessories to recreate a children's room became alive. As a Saint Seiya fan, I create a cosplay boy having a lot of fun in his messy bedroom."

Marcos drew inspiration for the messy bedroom from his personal experiences!

"All the objects are modelled in Maya 2014, for the character's textures I used ZBrush and for others textures, I used Illustrator and Photoshop. For the final render I used the mental ray with Photoshop for the post production."

