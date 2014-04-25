Speed up your workflow with enhanced 3D content creation tool

Today, leading software developer The Foundry released the latest version of its popular 3D content creation tool Modo. A press release stated that in Modo 801 'nearly every element of the end-to-end 3D workflow has been improved upon and tweaked in response to extensive customer feedback from a wide range of industries'.

The software's new features - which includes significant improvements to its character animation, painting and sculpting tools and particle and dynamics systems - will no doubt be welcome additions to artists and designers all over the globe.

Modo product marketing manager Shane Griffith commented: "Modo is being used in so many industries now by creative and technical users of every level. The advances in 801 will appeal to users in the design world, and we have specific updates for games customers and great improvements to VFX workflows."

You can find a full list of the updated features and further information on the new release on the The Foundry website. You can also find an album of feature videos here.