Fans declare Silent Hill 2 fog removal mod 'blasphemy'

Where’s the ambience?

Silent Hill 2 HD Collection mod
(Image credit: Francis Louis/Bloober)

The highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake was released just two days ago and fans have already started dropping mods. Those of you familiar with the 2001 classic know that fog is a huge factor in the game's terrifying ambience but now thanks to a nifty mod you can explore Silent Hill in all its creepy detail without its signature foggy cloak.

While the fog's 'fear of the unknown' effect undoubtedly adds to the game's tension, seeing the town sans fog allows you to appreciate the remake's stunning detail. Made in Unreal Engine 5, the HD world-building is a far cry from the original game's clunky PS2 graphics, and quite honestly it deserves some appreciation.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer.

