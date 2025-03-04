Incredible Super Mario hack brings a new instalment of pure retro joy

Tiny Toons Adventure gets the Super Mario Bros. 6 treatment.

A new Super Mario patch has been released for Tiny Toons Adventures on the NES by a talented fan, turning the retro game into a Super Mario Bros adventure. Based on a similar bootleg from the '90s, the ROM hack replaces the Tiny Toons characters with the Super Mario gang, and recreates Mario-style environments on the Konami platformer.

We've seen a spate of Mario remakes lately, but this is the first one we've covered that retains the early style of the Mario universe – and makes for an evocative game experience perfect for fans of pure retro gaming (if that's you, see our pick of the best retro games consoles). I love how this mod includes such a wide mix of characters from the Mario universe – and of course the chance to play a new storyline.

