It took just 35 seconds for Sega's Virtua Fighter 6 to wow fans at CES 2025

Sega's Virtua Fighter 6 to wow fans at CES 2025

News
By
published

Is this the best animation in a video game yet?

Virtua Fighter 6; CES footage of two game characters fighting
(Image credit: Sega)

A 35-second “pre-development concept video” for the new Virtua Fighter game has got fans salivating. This reboot of the iconic retro game that invented 3D fighting game design is coming back in a big way.

Publisher Sega and Yakuza / Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, used a keynote by Nvidia to showcase the first game engine footage at CES 2025 - and it could be the best animation I've seen in a video game to date.

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

