Making indie game Mythmatch - finessing 2D animation to tell diverse stories

Features
By
published

Creative director Moo Yu reveals this contemporary interpretation of Greek mythology isn't just cosy Hades.

Making indie game Mythmatch, a cartoon girl and greek mythical monster fight
(Image credit: Team Artichoke)

From the original God of War to contemporary indie blockbuster Hades, video games love to dabble in Greek mythology, which is similarly mined and adapted in plenty of other media. Ironically, Moo Yu, who's working on narrative-based community-building sim Mythmatch, using Unity, tells me that he had stumbled into Greek mythology "purely by accident".

The game's key mechanic involves crafting both objects and creatures by merging them in threes, similar to match-three puzzlers like Candy Crush, and so Moo, who's the creative director at Team Artichoke making Mythmatch, had been studying food chains to consider what could be merged up a chain.

Image 1 of 3
Making indie game Mythmatch; cartoon versions of famous Greek mythological characters
(Image credit: Team Artichoke)

