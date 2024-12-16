The biggest winner of The Game Awards? Unreal Engine 5

The Game Awards 2024 saw big wins for Astro Bot, Balatro and Metaphor: Refantazio, which all scooped multiple awards. But beyond the awards themselves, the real excitement of the event for gamers is the chance to glimpse upcoming games.
This year was no different, with the the trailers at Game Awards whetting our appetites for some of the most anticipated games of 2025. And if one thing stood out it was the dominance of Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games' game engine was used to create many of the most-hyped games teased at the event – something that Epic Games was keen to point out on social media.
Another exciting Game Awards in the books, but the most exciting part for us is all the projects using UE!Which one are you most excited for?Here’s all the UE announcements and project updates from the event 🧵December 13, 2024
Unreal Engine game trailers at the Game Awards
From The Witcher 4 to The Outer Worlds 2 and The First Berserker, here are the trailers for the Unreal Engine games previewed at the Game Awards 2024.
The Witcher 4
CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4 was given a suitably cinematic reveal at the Game Awards. Featuring a grown-up Ciri, now voiced by Ciara Berkeley , as its protagonist in place of Geralt, it's surprised fans, and it looks incredible. Alas, we don't expect a release until at least 2026.
The Outer Worlds 2
Obsidian promises "everything that should have been in the first game" in its The Outer Worlds 2 trailer: "more action, more weapons and – more graphics?" It's nice to see a developer with a sense of humor! And it actually showed us some game play too. We're told this will be released in 2025.
The First Berserker: Khazan
On a darker note (both literally and thematically), the fantasy RPG The First Berserker: Khazan now has a firm release date of 27 March 2025. No insights into game play yet, but it looks grim – in a good way.
Steel Hunters
From Wargaming, the maker of World of Tanks, Steel Hunters is a mech fest extravaganza with lots of explosions. You play as one of six two-man units that must fight to secure Starfall, a rare material scattered across a green but abandoned Earth. A ten-day beta for PC is running now. See the Steel Hunters website.
Mafia: The Old Country
Coming in summer 2025, Hangar 13's Mafia: The Old Country looks set to be a tense prequel to the first game in the series. The a gritty mob story is set in the underworld of 1900s Sicily.
Splitgate 2
1047 Games' first-person shooter Splitgate was a hit back in 2019 and deserved a follow-up. The trailer shows a glimpse of a new battle mode with three teams. The release is expected in 2025.
While Unreal Engine continues to dominate game design, competition may be on the way. Gaijin Entertainment thinks its open-source Dagor Engine may beat Unreal Engine for realism and PlayerUnknown Productions has released Preface: Undiscovered World, a free tech demo of its Melba engine for creating new worlds.
