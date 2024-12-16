The biggest winner of The Game Awards? Unreal Engine 5

Epic's engine dominated the trailers for the most hyped games of 2025 and beyond.

An image from the Witcher 4 trailer
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Game Awards 2024 saw big wins for Astro Bot, Balatro and Metaphor: Refantazio, which all scooped multiple awards. But beyond the awards themselves, the real excitement of the event for gamers is the chance to glimpse upcoming games.

This year was no different, with the the trailers at Game Awards whetting our appetites for some of the most anticipated games of 2025. And if one thing stood out it was the dominance of Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games' game engine was used to create many of the most-hyped games teased at the event – something that Epic Games was keen to point out on social media.

