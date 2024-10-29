Video game voice artists continue strike over AI training

The union says developers won't guarantee not using voices to train AI.

There's no sign of a resolution on the issue of AI training based on the performances of voice artists in video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has announced that its strike against game developers will continue after it failed to reach an agreement during three days of negotiations.

