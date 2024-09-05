Spine-chilling Apple Vision Pro app turns your house into a horror game

Apple has billed the Vision Pro as no less than the future of computing: the dawn of a new era in which we won't be tied to laptops to work, and will be able to do everything from graphic design to coding in an immersive mixed-reality environment with massive screens strapped to our face. But as with a lot of tech, Vision Pro can also be used just for fun – or for scares.

Hauntify Mixed Reality is an app that scans your environment and looks for places to put ghosts, turning your own house into a horror game (see our pick of the best VR headsets).

This Apple Vision Pro app makes ghosts appear in your house. It's called Hauntify and scans your rooms in real-time to find the perfect spots to scare you. pic.twitter.com/dlDQiZYVqISeptember 4, 2024

Also available for Meta Quest, Hauntify Mixed Reality is developed by Virtual Go LLC and is like a game of hide and seek with creepy AR ghosts. There are up to 10 evil spirits to avoid, lurking behind walls and furniture and mapping the scene as you play. Each ghost has a unique ability and hunting style, and they can navigate your physical environment and hunt you down. The challenge is to try to survive for as long as possible.

The developer has added a few safety features in a bid reduce the risk of accidents. There's a speed limit on movement for safety reasons to prevent the user from moving too fast with the headset on., and ghosts and mesh become more transparent when the user moves.

The current version of Hauntify is a lite version and is still experimental. The developers describe it as "more of an experience than a game". You can download the app in the Apple App Store and from Meta. There's also a Discord for feedback.

See below for a roundup for the best prices on VR and AR headsets in your region. If you're looking for other hardware, see our pick of the best laptops for game development.