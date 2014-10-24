Topics

Designers speak out on Adobe price controversy

By  

What do CC users think about paying different rates depending on how they accessed Adobe's site?

Yesterday we reported that Adobe is openly offering different prices for its Creative Cloud subscription services depending what browser/device they're using. (The fix seems to be to flush your cookies or use private browsing, but that's little comfort for anyone who's already paid a higher price for their subscription).

As expected, the reaction from the designer community has been swift and damning, and the controversy has opened up a huge can of worms around the subject of Adobe's pricing model. Here we've picked a selection of tweets, which offer a fascinating insight into the different perspectives on the controversy...

Have you recently taken out a subscription to Creative Cloud? Have you paid more than you might have through a different browser? Let us know your views and experiences in the comments below or via Twitter @creativebloq!

See more articles

Topics

Adobe

Related articles