Designers speak out on Adobe price controversy

Yesterday we reported that Adobe is openly offering different prices for its Creative Cloud subscription services depending what browser/device they're using. (The fix seems to be to flush your cookies or use private browsing, but that's little comfort for anyone who's already paid a higher price for their subscription).

As expected, the reaction from the designer community has been swift and damning, and the controversy has opened up a huge can of worms around the subject of Adobe's pricing model. Here we've picked a selection of tweets, which offer a fascinating insight into the different perspectives on the controversy...

Have you recently taken out a subscription to Creative Cloud? Have you paid more than you might have through a different browser? Let us know your views and experiences in the comments below or via Twitter @creativebloq!