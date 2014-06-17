5 new ways of working with Photoshop layers

If you work in Photoshop, then you're going to spend a lot of time working with layers. The latest version of the software, Photoshop CC, makes that a whole lot easier - but you may not be aware of all the new features. So the video above gives you some handy tips about how you can speed up your workflow and work more efficiently.

The tips, which come courtesy of Adobe wordwide design evangelist Terry White, covers the following new features available through the Creative Cloud, and explains how to use them:

Filtering and searching Selecting multiple layers for global adjustments across selection Stamping multiple layers into one Turning a background into a layer simply by clicking the lock icon A new generator feature that enables you to generate assets from layers

To find out more about the new features in Adobe's CC apps, read our Designer's Guide to the Creative Cloud.