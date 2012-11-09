Is this the best Christmas ad of 2012?

UK department store chain John Lewis always go the extra mile with their Christmas advertising campaigns, and this new promo is no exception.

Titled 'The Journey', and clearly inspired by the classic Christmas children's book and animation The Snowman by Raymond Briggs, the advert focuses on a determined snowman on epic journey across river, mountain, road and city.

Melancholic element

The advertisement was created for John Lewis by London-based communications agency Adam&EveDDB. Set to a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'Power of Love' by Gabrielle Aplin, there's a thoughtful, almost melancholic element to the story that's the perfect antidote to the brash and brassy Christmas ads that dominate commercial breaks at this time of year.

Last year's John Lewis advert caused a storm of protest from ageing indie fans by featuring a song by The Smiths but was wildly popular with the public, gaining 4.32million views on YouTube.

This year's promo was so eagerly awaited by British TV audiences that broadcasters fought for the rights to show it first and the victor - Channel 4 - even ran trailers for the advert's premiere.

