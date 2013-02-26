Exclusive! Get £50 off the world's biggest advertising festival

The world's biggest festival is coming to London - and we can get you a discount!

Advertising Week, the annual gathering of the global advertising industry's movers and shakers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in New York by presenting the first-ever Advertising Week Europe in London. And Creative Bloq readers can get £50 off the ticket price!

From Monday 18 March until Friday 22 March, industry giants will lead a series of talks and seminars around the capital as part of 'Advertising Week Europe'. The full list of speakers is still to be announced but confirmed guests so far include:

Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP Group

Richard Scudamore, chief executive of the Premier League

Mark D'Arcy, director of global creative solutions at Facebook

Maurice Lévy, CEO of Publicis

Felix Dennis, founder of Dennis Publishing

Theo Paphitis, entrepreneur and star of Dragon's Den

Lord David Puttnam, film producer

Lord Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic Games

Joey Skaggs, multimedia artist and prankster

Frank Abagnale, the former con-artist who inspired the movie Catch Me if You Can

Susie Essman, American stand-up comedian

Delegate tickets are £249, which allows for attendance at all BAFTA Seminars. Super Delegate tickets are £499 and include the Seminar program plus passes to select evening events. And Creative Bloq readers can get £50 off all packages simply by clicking this link.

You can find out more about the event by heading to the Advertising Week Europe website.

