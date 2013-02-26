Exclusive! Get £50 off the world's biggest advertising festival

Topics

Global advertising show Advertising Week is coming to London for its 10th anniversary - and we have an exclusive discount code for you!

Advertising Week, the annual gathering of the global advertising industry's movers and shakers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in New York by presenting the first-ever Advertising Week Europe in London. And Creative Bloq readers can get £50 off the ticket price!

From Monday 18 March until Friday 22 March, industry giants will lead a series of talks and seminars around the capital as part of 'Advertising Week Europe'. The full list of speakers is still to be announced but confirmed guests so far include:

  • Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP Group
  • Richard Scudamore, chief executive of the Premier League
  • Mark D'Arcy, director of global creative solutions at Facebook
  • Maurice Lévy, CEO of Publicis
  • Felix Dennis, founder of Dennis Publishing
  • Theo Paphitis, entrepreneur and star of Dragon's Den
  • Lord David Puttnam, film producer
  • Lord Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic Games
  • Joey Skaggs, multimedia artist and prankster
  • Frank Abagnale, the former con-artist who inspired the movie Catch Me if You Can
  • Susie Essman, American stand-up comedian

Delegate tickets are £249, which allows for attendance at all BAFTA Seminars. Super Delegate tickets are £499 and include the Seminar program plus passes to select evening events. And Creative Bloq readers can get £50 off all packages simply by clicking this link.

You can find out more about the event by heading to the Advertising Week Europe website.

Will you be attending Advertising Week Europe? Let us know in the comments box below!

