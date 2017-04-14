5 essential chatbot learning resources

Designing a conversational bot for your brand or service is quite an undertaking, and if you're tackling it for the first time then you're likely to need a bit of help to get it right.
If you're just starting out you can follow our guide on how to design a chatbot experience. It explains the fundamentals of building the user experience for a conversational bot and provides plenty of tips to help guide your design process.
If you want to explore chatbot UI design further, there are plenty of resources available. Here are some of the best:
01. The Ultimate Guide to Chatbots
This article by Joe Toscano on Medium explores why chatbots are disrupting UX, and takes a look at some of the best practices for building them.
02. Slack bot directory
Slack's app store is a great place to browse bot services that can live within a Slack thread.
03. Bot List
A great bot aggregator website, listing new bots added daily across all messaging platforms.
04. Chatbots Magazine
Billed as 'the #1 place to learn about chatbots', this is an amazing resource for new best practices and how-to guides.
05. UX Design CC
A great source on Medium for bot UX and best practices.
This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 289; buy it here!
