5 tips to kickstart your 3D career

Starting out in 3D can be daunting, with a bewildering array of choices to make, from which software to use, Mac or PC, where to get feedback and so many more.

3D World veteran expert Mike Griggs is on hand with these invaluable insights into how to put your best foot forward, either as a newcomer or as a seasoned pro looking to re-establish yourself.

01. Ask the basic questions

One of the biggest problems about learning how to use 3D applications is that, well, it is really hard, as essentially an artist is creating new realities within the computer. A lot of 3D training therefore expects a level of understanding, which can be difficult for new artists to attain. So never be afraid to ask the simple questions as they can be glossed over by a lot of training.



02. Learn how a camera works

So much of 3D is based on replicating a certain cinematic or photographic look. Therefore understanding how a real camera works, from framing to f-stops, is a fundamental skill that all 3D artists should obtain.

03. Find software that works for the project

It is so easy in the 3D community to be swept up in the ‘what is the best software debate’. The issue with this is that for every artist who ‘gets’ Autodesk Maya, there are just as many who ‘get’ Maxon’s Cinema 4D or Pixologic’s ZBrush. A better approach is to think about what the project needs or what field of 3D art is of interest to you and start looking at the software that is used in those areas.

04. Training first, hardware second

If you have a fantastic £5,000 workstation sitting on your desk, it is depreciating in value the second you switch it on. Clever investment in training or render farms can minimise hardware investment for an artist and deliver more flexible workflows for clients.

05. Use social media for feedback

Social Media has been a boon for 3D artists, with many communities in Facebook, Behancé and ArtStation among many others popping up to show an artist's best work. Instagram is gaining a lot of traction as well, so don’t be scared to ask for feedback via these mediums, as even the best artist can be taught new tricks.

