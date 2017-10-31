5 top tools to master SEO

Keeping up with an ever-changing SEO landscape isn’t always easy, but with our previously published guide to Everything you need to know about SEO, and these top tools at your disposal, it should all become a little more manageable.

From analysis to the presentation of data, these five great tools can help keep you at the top of search engine rankings.

Gain a better understanding of your marketing impact

A tool that needs no introduction. Analyse website data in one hub for a detailed overview of how customers experience and use your website.

Share your findings with the rest of your business, safe in the knowledge that your Google Analytics results are building the bigger picture for you.

Crawl websites’ URLs and fetch key onsite elements to analyse onsite SEO

The SEO Spider is an app that crawls websites’ links, images, CSS and script to evaluate onsite SEO.

A favourite of Paul Tyler, head of SEO at All Response Media, it is a great way to quickly analyse onsite elements, but also an essential tool for full in-depth audits, highly customisable and good value too.

Perform in-depth analysis for improved performance and strategy

SEMrush is another fantastic tool to be able to review organic search visibility. It’s an all-in-one workflow toolkit for SEO professionals, from a technical SEO audit to ideas to grow organic traffic.

SEMrush lets you learn from your competitors and develop perfect content and advertising strategies.

Find out how well your website performs

Want to discover if all that optimisation work you’ve done has actually made a difference to your site? The best way to find out is to get GTmetrix, which tests your website’s speed and performance.

GTmetrix will then provide recommendations on how to improve things. Best of all, it’s completely free.

Make your data and website more efficient for search

Data Highlighter is a webmaster tool for teaching the search engine about the pattern of structured data on your website.

You simply use Data Highlighter to tag the data fields on your site with a mouse and this enables Google to present your data more attractively in search results.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 295. Buy it here.

