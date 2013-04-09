Poke offers free desk to freelancers

Poke is one of several top agencies offering free desk space

One of the world’s top digital agencies, Poke London, has just released a free desk for a freelancer - no strings attached - as part of the 'Free Desk Here' initiative organised by design space-finder website Open Studio Club.

The campaign involves agencies around the world offering a spare desk to struggling creatives. Other agencies who've signed up include The Partners, 8inc, Base Design, HORT, Lundgren+Lindqvist, Moving Brands, Kin Design, Jason Bruges Studio and Well Made Studio.

Poke's offer

Poke London is a 60 strong team that works with clients including Diesel, Skype, Orange, Alexander McQueen, Topshop, Jamie Oliver, Virgin.

The desk is available right now in their London studio. It’s being offered to a writer, animator or sound designer for a two week stay.

Agency story

"Even though we're a digitally focused company, artists, writers, video makers et al are still the ingredients that drive interest though all the mechanical and social systems we use to tell our client's stories," says Nicolas Roope, executive creative director and founder of Poke.

Roope wants to bring fresh faces into the Poke London world

"And Poke thrives on collaboration because it's only through cross fertilisation that fresh ideas emerge. Free Desk Here is a simple, light touch means to bring fresh faces into our little world here in Shoreditch.”

Campaign aims

"In a way, ‘Free Desk Here’ is a more physical Linkedin," explains Open Studio Club founder Nick Crouch. "The agencies and the guests get to expand their networks and meet new people in a more meaningful way than just adding someone to the 500+ list.

"Through ‘Free Desk Here’ people can meet without the backdrop of client work and the pressure of deadlines. Both sides get a feel for what it’s like to work together before the commercial side kicks in.

If you're looking for a free desk, head to Open Studio Club to put in your request. You can find details of Poke's specific offer here.

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Has your agency offered a free desk to a creative? If not, why not? Share your thoughts on the campaign in the comments below...