I'm obsessed with an OpenAI o3-generated image to ASCII art converter

News
By
published

The tool took just an hour to make, apparently.

A photo of a saxophonist and a conversion to ASCII art
(Image credit: Joe Foley)

Amid all the fuss over DeepSeek, OpenAI has pushed out o3-mini, a new AI reasoning model available to all ChatGPT users. The mass roll out means people are already putting it to intriguing uses, which includes making an image-to-ASCII art converter.

There's no shortage of ASCII art generators online, but product designer Mike Bespalov's tool avoids the limitations of many of the basic converters and provides plenty of parameters to play with. Warning: you may become addicted.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.