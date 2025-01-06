Why I'm not surprised AI was involved in Nike's latest advert

It's the done thing these days.

Nike jumpman logo, silohuette of a person jumping up with a ball in one hand
(Image credit: Nike)

Like it or not, AI is here for the foreseeable future. And it feels like every day that we get a new story of a big brand using it for creative ventures. Nike is the latest company to come under scrutiny for one its latest campaigns, which advertises a Travis Scott x Nike collab with a rich visual world referencing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The creative director Jak Bannon has announced on X that they generated over 5,000 images on Midjourney to aid the pre-production stage. You can see how the generated images match up with the final spot below.

