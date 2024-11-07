This AI 2D-to-3D video generator signals a new era for album art

Immersity AI can add motion to Apple Music covers.

Images of Apple Music album covers made with AI 2D to 3D video
(Image credit: Leia Inc)

AI image generators and video tools are getting more niche. Leia Inc has just announced the addition of dedicated Apple Music exports in its Immersity AI tool, aiming to give musicians and labels a simple way to add motion and depth to 2D album art.

The tool uses generative AI to separate background and foreground elements and make them move separately. It create an uncanny effect, but the software developer is tapping into a trend that's taking off in online music stores, and Immersity AI's ease of use is likely to make the format even more popular.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

