So-cool animation evokes the spirit of Memphis soul

Seattle based design and production company Loaded Pictures was in the middle of making a documentary about Memphis all-star soul ensemble The Bo-Keys. Their interview with guitarist Charles Skip Pitts stood out as a highlight - and so they decided to create an animated narrative of his words and thoughts to spice up the movie.

This fluid animation has soul pouring out of it, with the vibrant colours and cool use of typography working perfectly in harmony with the Bo Keys track 'Sundown on Beale'. What makes this tribute all the more moving is that the star passed away earlier this year.

A large team of people worked on this collaborative project, with Brady Anderson responsible for the design and concept and Matthew J Clark working on motion capture. They clearly put a lot of work into it - but it was definitely worth it, as the result is truly something special.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

