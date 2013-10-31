10 brilliantly inventive horror animations

As you may have noticed, it's Halloween today and we thought we'd bring you a selection of the best spooky animated shorts.

But rather than seek out the obvious choices, we decided to delve a little deeper and pick out the best examples of animators taking a sideways glance at the horror genre and doing something a little different with it.

Some of these are funny, some are scary, but all are to be commended for both technique and originality. So, on with the show...

01. Rot

A really creepy atmosphere is created in this face painting stop motion animation by Erica Luke. The claustrophobic sound design by Matthew Perryman helps intensify the mood.

02. Mighty Antlers

A sinister dear creature is conjured up in the mind of a man during a dramatic car crash. This animation was made by Sune Reinhardt, Mikael Ilnæs, Michael L. Fonsholt and Jouko Keskitalo while at the Animation Workshop.

03. Buildings and vampires

Nico Casavecchia uses an audio excerpt from Where The Wild Things Are to illustrate a surreal story about a little vampire that has a pretty terrible day.

04. Catzilla

This short trailer for Catzilla from Polish studio Patige Image features a scraggy mutant cat who seems to have created a post apocalyptic world to a dubstep soundtrack.

05. Zombigotchi

Stop motion genius Mikey Please gets handy with a paper zombie in this great little promo animation for the iPhone game 'Zombigotchi!".

06. Meanwhile

This spooky forest has a charming retro feel to it. This brilliant short was created by Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney for super animation studio Trunk.

07. Vicious zombie circle

Love can be a tricky thing, even for zombies. This is highlighted in violently humorous fashion by Alex Amelines from Studio Tinto.

08. Don't hug me I'm scared

This short is scary in a more unconventional way. What starts of as a jolly sing along descends into madness as Becky Sloan & Joseph Pelling from 'This Is It' collective conjures up a nightmare world out of puppetry. Stick with it - the tipping point comes two minutes in when they start to 'get creative'.

09. Dead Beat Dad

A junior 'Frankenstein' takes a school science project a bit too far in this lighthearted animation made by Kevin Williams while studying on the BAA Animation Program at Sheridan College.

10. Lego Halloween Style

In this promo short released just yesterday, some of the best-known Lego characters go out trick or treating. But who should come to the door but Frankenstein! What will happen to our little friends...? (Okay, maybe this isn't the most inventive animation ever. But hey, it's great fun, it's Lego, it's Halloween... we just had to include it!).

Words: Andy Martin

Andy Martin is a freelance animation director with over 10 years experience in the field. He also dabbles in illustration and music creation. See his work at his site and follow him at @handymartian.

