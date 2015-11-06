Fantastic looping GIFs for New York City's marathon

East London animation studio Animade has updated its website with three cracking projects for Airbnb.

As part of Airbnb's Go The Extra Mile campaign, Animade was asked to animate the company's new logo – the 'Bélo' – in a series of different situations for one of New York's biggest annual events, the New York City Marathon.

The studio first produced a series of looping GIF animations, featuring Bélo in various vignettes. One was screened on a large screen opposite busy Penn Station, say the Animade team.

Animade also created two TV spots that aired in the States during the marathon weekend, and designed another batch of animations – this time for the Brooklyn Half Marathon – showing Bélo riding a bagel, chasing a dangling pizza slice and more.

After the project, Animade was invited back to work on the next Airbnb New York City Marathan campaign, titled: Host A Runner, Meet The World.

Packed with craft, character and just the right balance of comedy, Animade's animations strike the perfect note for Airbnb.

But are we the only ones to think Bélo resembles a certain part of the male anatomy? Let us know if you think the logo might be a little *too* humanised in the comments below.

Liked this? Read these...