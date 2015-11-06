Will the 2015 John Lewis Christmas advert make you cry?

The gloves are off and John Lewis has stepped into the Christmas ring with another festive tear-jerker. This year, the store has upped its game by partnering with Age UK to create its annual Christmas advert.

Set to Oasis classic Half The World Away, 'Man on the Moon' features a young girl, Lily, who spots an elderly man living alone in a shed on the moon. Against the odds (and laws of astrophysics) they strike up a relationship, resulting in a touching exchanging of presents.

While the stunning two-minute short – managed by ad agency Adam&Eve/DBB – does little to break John Lewis' well-worn formula, it's beautifully shot and will have many viewers in tears.

Christmas app

Viewers can engage further with the story through John Lewis' Man on the Moon app, which lets users discover something new and exciting ever day with each moon phase.

There's also a game that can be played in the countdown to Christmas Day, and an activity pack with puzzles, space facts and games.

Show someone they're loved

Most importantly, John Lewis and Age UK want to draw your attention to the million older people in the UK who will go for a month over the Christmas period without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member.

There are a number of ways you can show your support detailed on the John Lewis site, and of course you can find more information on the Age UK site.

Liked this? Try these...