Corona beer's latest ad is made from wood, and it's a delight to watch

News
By published

The painstaking handcrafted work tells an old legend – and it's totally on brand.

Close up image from an advert for Corona beer featuring woodcut stopmotion animation
(Image credit: Corona / Black Madre)

We've seen some creative advertising campaigns from Corona beer in the past, but this time it's come up with something very different. Its Fisherman Storytellers initiative aims to support Brazilian fishermen during the annual fishing ban, providing them with income as tour guides.

To promote the initiative, it's released a beautifully handcrafted 60-second short that was made using woodcut stopmotion animation – and there's even a pop-up book on way (see our guides to animation styles and the best animation software).

Image 1 of 2
Close up image from an advert for Corona beer featuring woodcut stopmotion animation
(Image credit: Corona / Black Madre)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.