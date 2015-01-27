Build your first Android app with this free course

The Android operating system is an inviting platform for people who want to start developing for mobile. It's flexible and extremely capable of whatever you may want to make – you just need how to make it. That's what you'll learn with the Bitfountain Mini Course, available for free right now!

Bitfountain has put together a great course that will take you from Android user to Android developer. Over the course of nine lectures and a challenge that will help you apply everything you learned, you'll find yourself building an Android app of your very own using Java programming and Android Studio.

This introductory Android Mini Course from Bitfountain usually retails for $49, but you can get it for free right now. Start your Android crash course without paying a thing.

Pick up the Android Mini Course for free today!