Redacticam app for iPhone

It's no secret that the iPhone's camera uses its GPS chip to add your location to your photography, and this isn't always wanted. Redacticam lets you either take photos without GPS data attached, or it will create copies of photos or videos from your Camera Roll with the location stripped.

In this, it works fine, but it's perhaps a little too clumsy to rank with the best photo apps: there's a weird two-step process to taking new photos, and while you can share new photos

you've taken directly from the app, you can't share old photos you've just stripped the GPS data from.

And because its photo-taking tools are basic, you'll end up doing something like taking photos in Camera+, saving them to your Camera Roll, going to Redacticam to strip the data, then back to the Camera Roll to share them. So it is a solution, but it's hardly the most elegant one for your iPhone.

