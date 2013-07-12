REVIEW: Vittle for iPad

Despite limited creative tools, integration with other apps makes this a great way to impart information.

Creating ‘Vittles’ – a short explanatory video clip – is easy when using the basic drawing tools on offer here. Either draw and record them or import photos and PDFs (from Dropbox or even Keynote) to create some simple yet dynamic presentations on your iPad.

The tools are limited to simple brushes, colours and a lasso. Brush options are limited to a restrictive size range and altering the opacity, but they’re rendered using Vittle’s own dynamic brush engine – meaning they aren’t pixellated – even when zoomed in.

With a sizeable canvas and multiple pages available – all with the option of up to 4× zoom – you can get creative, especially if you import pre-prepared images from other apps. Unfortunately, with no advanced editing options such as layers or a dedicated text tool, creating complex clips in the apps themselves can be limiting.

Vittles can be exported and shared at 720p and multiple clips can be recorded and re-arranged before exporting. Voiceovers can be added while you record or by exporting it to iMovie.

