AROUND THE BLOQ: Best free fonts, cool CG art and much more!

Download the 65 best free fonts
Get your hands on the best free fonts, from retro inspired type to slap-you-in-the-face slab serifs!
Make your sites load faster
Your website's visitors care whether or not it loads quickly. Tom Gullen explains what the price of a slow site can be and shows how to make yours render faster.
Sagmeister & Walsh brings colour to spring ad campaign
Sagmeister & Walsh have created a bright, colourful ad campaign for Beirut luxury department store, Aizone SS13 - replacing the stark monochrome look of previous campaigns
Cool CG art: Top 3D images
Check out this selection of fantastic 3D images created by the readers of 3D World using a variety of software including ZBrush, Photoshop, Maya, mental ray, Cinema4D, V-Ray and more.
25 inspiring tattoo art designs
Discover the top 25 tattoo art designs from around the world, from undead pin-ups to a monkey in a hot air balloon.
Create a space warp implosion in Photoshop
Photoshop innovator Per Gustafsson explains how to create a classic space scene by building up visual elements on layers, applying filters and creating unique lighting effects
5 valuable tips for good project management
Brett Harned, director of project management at Happy Cog, on the key elements of successful project management.