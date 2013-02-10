AROUND THE BLOQ: Best free fonts, cool CG art and much more!

Get your hands on the best free fonts, from retro inspired type to slap-you-in-the-face slab serifs!

Your website's visitors care whether or not it loads quickly. Tom Gullen explains what the price of a slow site can be and shows how to make yours render faster.

Sagmeister & Walsh have created a bright, colourful ad campaign for Beirut luxury department store, Aizone SS13 - replacing the stark monochrome look of previous campaigns

Check out this selection of fantastic 3D images created by the readers of 3D World using a variety of software including ZBrush, Photoshop, Maya, mental ray, Cinema4D, V-Ray and more.

Discover the top 25 tattoo art designs from around the world, from undead pin-ups to a monkey in a hot air balloon.

Photoshop innovator Per Gustafsson explains how to create a classic space scene by building up visual elements on layers, applying filters and creating unique lighting effects

Brett Harned, director of project management at Happy Cog, on the key elements of successful project management.