AROUND THE BLOQ: Best free fonts, cool CG art and much more!

A round-up of the week's hottest stories from the Creative Bloq network, featuring Computer Arts, .net, and 3D World.

Download the 65 best free fonts

Get your hands on the best free fonts, from retro inspired type to slap-you-in-the-face slab serifs!

Make your sites load faster

Your website's visitors care whether or not it loads quickly. Tom Gullen explains what the price of a slow site can be and shows how to make yours render faster.

Sagmeister & Walsh brings colour to spring ad campaign

Sagmeister & Walsh have created a bright, colourful ad campaign for Beirut luxury department store, Aizone SS13 - replacing the stark monochrome look of previous campaigns

Cool CG art: Top 3D images

Check out this selection of fantastic 3D images created by the readers of 3D World using a variety of software including ZBrush, Photoshop, Maya, mental ray, Cinema4D, V-Ray and more.

25 inspiring tattoo art designs

Discover the top 25 tattoo art designs from around the world, from undead pin-ups to a monkey in a hot air balloon.

Create a space warp implosion in Photoshop

Photoshop innovator Per Gustafsson explains how to create a classic space scene by building up visual elements on layers, applying filters and creating unique lighting effects

5 valuable tips for good project management

Brett Harned, director of project management at Happy Cog, on the key elements of successful project management.

