Can you spot all the references in Jamie Hewlett's Comicon poster?

MAD Magazine meets Gorillaz in the artist's reference-packed poster design

The poster design has been released for the annual COMICON festival in Naples, and the key art is by none other than the British illustrator Jamie Hewlett, the artist behind the band Gorillaz and co-founder of Tank Girl.

The illustration for the poster blends the style of Hewlett's illustrations for Gorillaz with the style of MAD magazine to show a diehard comic fan attending the festival wearing a jacked emblazoned with tons of references to classic comics, literature, gaming and film. How many can you spot? (for more inspiration see our pick of the best poster designs).

