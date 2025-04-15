Excuse me Marvel Rivals, why are all your male characters thicc now?
Fans were quick to spot this cheeky design tweak.
The Marvel Rivals Season 2 update is here – and apparently, so are some interesting character design tweaks. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the male characters have received some design augmentation, now sporting some cheeky gluteus gains.
While Marvel Rivals' character design has been popular amongst fans, there were whispers of criticism around the deflated behinds of the male cast in comparison to the female characters. Whether an act of equality or simply some playful fan service, developer NetEase has answered our prayers and it seems many fans are grateful.
A little more detail about the buff of man buns. from r/marvelrivals
In a post to the r/marvelrivals subreddit, one fan shared a side-by-side comparison of the new and old character designs. Among the revamped ranks are Wolverine, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Moon Knight, Mr. Fantastic and Bucky, whose artfully subtle tweaks were noted (and enjoyed) by observant fans.
Some began to theorise that the tweaks were made as a result of NetEase devs monitoring the subreddit, while others praised the precise artistry of the new cheeked-up characters. "What gets me is it’s so subtle. Like a dude was really messing with these cheek sizes, trying to get it f**king perfect. What a fine craftsman," one fan commented. "Equal opportunity fanservice," another claimed.
While some character tweaks received praise from fans, Marvel Rivals' blonde female heroes were criticised for all looking the same, prompting design fail accusations. But with NetEase quick to adapt to fan feedback, I could easily see some (slightly less thicc) design changes coming in the Season 3 update.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
