Excuse me Marvel Rivals, why are all your male characters thicc now?

News
By published

Fans were quick to spot this cheeky design tweak.

Marvel Rivals character design.
(Image credit: Marvel Rivals)

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 update is here – and apparently, so are some interesting character design tweaks. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the male characters have received some design augmentation, now sporting some cheeky gluteus gains.

While Marvel Rivals' character design has been popular amongst fans, there were whispers of criticism around the deflated behinds of the male cast in comparison to the female characters. Whether an act of equality or simply some playful fan service, developer NetEase has answered our prayers and it seems many fans are grateful.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.