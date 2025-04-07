Marvel Rivals' blonde female heroes all look the same – fans call it a character design fail

News
By published

Can you tell the difference between Emma Frost, Dagger and Invisible Woman?

There's a fight brewing in Marvel Rivals – and I'm not talking about the comic book heroes squaring off against Marvel's supervillains. No, the real showdown is happening online, where fans are side-eyeing the suspiciously similar design of the game's famous blonde female characters.

We're used to artists taking on and adapting Marvel characters to their style, read my interview with Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau for how this can be done, but the blonde female characters in Marvel Rivals – including Invisible Woman, Dagger and Emma Frost – all do, kind of, look the same, and fans aren't happy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.