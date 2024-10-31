This impressive AI art tool gives control back to artists and "rethinks how AI art should work"

Blendbox is a next-generation photo-bashing tool.

Blendbox core features

Modular Image Control allows users to adjust individual elements such as texture, light, shadow, colour schemes, and object placement, offering incredible versatility.

Real-Time Adjustments ensure users can tweak these parameters instantly without having to regenerate the entire image, enabling faster iterations and fewer redos.

Layered Output Control feature allows users to manage each layer of their image, similar to Photoshop, giving them granular control over the final composition.

Blendbox is a new AI art app that is moving away from the 'prompt jockey' approach of Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, with the aim to give control back to artists. I saw a demo of this new 2D generative AI creation app and it looks like a next-generation photo-bashing software, one that offers control and predictability over the final image.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

