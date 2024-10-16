'iPad babies' deserve to experience retro art toys

(And not just for nostalgia's sake).

iPad and Etch-a-Sketch
(Image credit: Apple/Etch-a-Sketch)

Growing up during the early days of the digital age, I was lucky enough to experience the best of both worlds when it came to art. While I was often found noodling around on Microsoft Paint, I also experienced the frustrating joys of the spirograph and to this day, I cannot get the smell of Play Doh out of my head.

Nowadays, when every tot is born with an iPad in hand, I fear kids' interest in traditional art is slowly dwindling. Dramatics aside, art and craft kits are a valuable tool for kids to explore their creativity, something that I'm afraid we'll lose as digital art becomes the norm.

