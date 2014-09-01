The 7 greatest CG aliens of all time

This content has been brought to you in association with HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho from 29 September - 10 October 2014. Register for HP today!

Once upon a time, movie aliens were little more than actors with their faces painted green. Then from the 1970s onwards, advances in prosthetics led to the creation of a series of iconic and entrancing extra-terrestrial beasts in films such as Ridley Scott's Alien (1979), ET (1982) and Predator (1987).

But while plastic and rubber can be combined to create believable looking aliens, making them move, speak and interact with other characters in a realistic fashion could only really happen with the rise of CG. It's a trend that's reaches a kind of milestone with current hit Guardians of the Galaxy, where a sentient tree and a talking raccoon steal the show under the noses of the human actors.

So in tribute to Groot, Rocket and the rest, here we bring together the biggest CG aliens of all time...

