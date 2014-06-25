20 Twitter accounts every 3D artist should follow

This feature is brought to you in association with Masters of CG, a new competition that offers the chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters and win an all expenses paid trip to the SIGGRAPH conference. Find out more at the end of this article...

The web is full of inspiring 3D content and Twitter is a brilliant place to find it. But with so many accounts to choose from, it can sometimes be an overwhelming experience. So, to help you out, we've rounded up this list of top Twitter accounts to follow to point you in the direction of inspirational 3D work and industry insight.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest industry goings-on with CGSociety's Twitter feed. A brilliant resource, these guys tweet multiple times a day, sharing everything 3D-related, including news, artwork, showreels, training, software releases and much, much more.

Designer and developer Richard Bray is also the editor of online 3D magazine Ciega, which showcases all manner of inspirational digital artwork. Bray posts all Ceiga content via this Twitter feed, as well retweeting job opportunites and new software releases.

One of the world's leading CG training resources, Digital Tutors has everything you could possibly need to develop your skills in the art of 3D. The team uploads links to its brilliant content multiple times a day on Twitter, as well as regularly sharing industry insights and links to inspiring 3D animations and artwork.

The Twitter feed of Pascal Blanché is a 3D artist's dream. The Ubisoft art director's timeline is full of breathtaking CG imagery, much of which is created by himself. But he is also quick to share other artists work on a regular basis. If it's inspiration that you're after, Blanché will almost certainly provide it.

Lead modeller at VFX facility Framestore, Adam Dewhirst has a Twitter feed full of inspirational 3D imagery. Almost every other tweet includes imagery of breathtaking 3D models and artwork, which is a combination of personal work and other artists he follows.

Antony Ward is a professional games developer, digital artist, animator and tutor. A master of Maya, every day Ward fills his Twitter feed useful resources, including links to industry happenings, job opportunities and inspirational artwork, created by himself and other talented digital artists.

If you're a Blender fan, then you should definitely follow creator of Blender Guru, Andrew Price. On this Blender enthusiast's Twitter feed, you'll find everything you could possibly related to the open-source software, including latest news, tutorials, links to amazing artwork and much more.

Digital media supply company Turbo Squid are well known for provding production-quality 3D models to the industry. But its Twitter feed goes way beyond that, not only showcasing new products, these guys update daily, sharing inspirational work created by artists around the globe.

VFX training site Video Copilot is the brainchild of artist Andrew Kramer. An expert in After Effects, Kramer's Twitter feed is crammed full of AE training and examples of breathtaking visual effects work created using various 3D software. Kramer also regularly tweets about upcoming events and new software releases.

The Gnomon Workshop is well known in the CG community for providing high-quality 3D and VFX training, and, while the Gnomon team don't update Twitter daily, this account is definitely still worth a follow. They tweet when they have something to say, and when they do, you'll almost certainly want to hear it. The feed that already exists is also well worth a look if you're looking develop your skills in 3D.

Dublin-based 3D modeller, digital artist and sculptor and longtime ZBrush enthusiast Glen Southern is an avid Twitter user. Creative director at film and TV production company Egg, Southern is regularly on the hunt for freelance artists, which he advertises via Twitter. He also shares inspirational work from other artists, with a joke or two along the way.

For everything Blender, make sure you follow chairman of the Blender Foundation Ton Roosendaal. This inspirational feed is overflowing with news of what the Blender team is up to, with Ton also regularly sharing details of upcoming events and cool stuff he's come across online.

3D World technical editor Rob Redman's twitter feed is a brilliant resource for 3D-related inspiration and advice. He tweets multiple times days, sharing everything from software reviews and event reports to new products and brilliant artwork created by himself and fellow 3D artists.

3D artists will need no introduction to 3D Total. This website offers a variety of training, inspirational gallery, a library of free textures and much, much more, all of which is shared via its Twitter account. The team at 3D Total also regularly share any cool and inspiring CG work they happen to come across.

Director and visual effects supervisor Justin Bates has created production quality CGI and animation for a number of leading brands, including Adidas and Sky Sports. He follows industry developments closely, as well as the work of his peers, much of which he shares via his informative and engaging Twitter feed.

If you're learning the art of 3D, or developing your skills on a budget, you should definitely check out the Eat 3D Twitter account. It's overflowing with links to brilliant tutorials, covering a variety of 3D software. And, best of all, the majority of them are totally free to access.

Autodesk certified Maya instructor Pat Imrie's Twitter account is well worth a follow. Specialising in modelling and sculpting, Imrie regularly posts links to helpful tutorials, as well as sharing inspirational artwork created by himself and fellow 3D artists.

If you're into motion design, you should definitely add Matt Frodsham to your Twitter timeline. Based in Dublin, Frodsham models and animates using Cinema 4D, and shares much of what he - and fellow 3D artists - are up to.

For everything 3D, you should defiitely check out our sister title 3D World magazine's Twitter feed. Here you'll find an abundance of CG related content, which includes showcasing new work, links to brilliant, free tutorials and all the latest industry insight.

CG Tuts+ is full of tutorials, articles and tips for the 3D community. An extensive library of content, the team update the site's Twitter feed regularly, with links to new tutorials. It's a little robotic and lacks personality, but the amount of brilliant, varied content shared here makes it well worth a follow.

Have we missed your favourite 3D-related Twitter account? Let us know in the comments.

