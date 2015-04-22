Playful froyo brand aims to lick the competition

Lick is a frozen yogurt brand that focuses on playful and eye-catching branding

Launching any new product into the retail market is hard business – especially when it comes to the food and drink industry. Starting up in 2008, Lick is a frozen yogurt brand based in Brighton. Backed by the award-winning Innocent Drinks, the company has gone from strength-to-strength over the past seven years.

With playful branding and top-of-the-market ingredients, the brand are now selling shares in their up-and-coming product. "I am approached for advice by start-ups pretty much on a daily basis, especially those in the world of food and drink," explains Innocent Drinks' Dan Germain.

"I have to say that of all the people I've come across, and of all the proposals I have seen, the Lick boys probably have the killer combo – a smart founder group who work brilliantly together and trust each other; amazing and unique products; and a brand that works beautifully and naturally."

