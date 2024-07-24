I'm marvelling at this stunning superhero art

News
By
published

Adam Bird’s Skyline soars thanks to Adobe Firefly.

Superhero art created by Adam Bird in collaboration with Adobe
(Image credit: Adam Bird)

With the recent release of Deadpool and Wolverine, it seems the world has gone a little superhero mad. To commemorate this comic book craze, photographer Adam Bird has created a custom superhero design, inspired by London's towering city skyline. We caught up with Adam to find out how he created his own fantasy Marvel superhero, from its conception to the stunning movie poster-style final design.

Created in collaboration with Adobe, Adam's Skyline concept uses Adobe Firefly to create a brooding superhero scene that rivals Gotham's own Dark Knight. Among the rise in AI image generators, Firefly stands out as Adobe's ethical answer to AI art. Providing an innovative suite of generative AI tools, it's the natural choice for creatives looking to level up their workflow.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles