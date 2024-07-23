MSCHF’s Scout Cookies packaging design is deliciously retro

Artist collective MSCHF is dropping a (very) limited edition set of MSCHF Scout Cookies, inviting fans to turn a profit on its capsule collection of Girl Scout-inspired biscuits. The three exclusive Scout Cookie kits include 528 boxes of premium sweet treats as well as four full MSCHF Scout uniforms for added authenticity.

MSCHF has been known to pull some bizarre stunts, but this latest move is about more than making money. Despite its stylish packaging design, the upcoming drop is a poignant social commentary on American consumerism and the commercial grind – a bold statement crumb coated in delicious satire.

(Image credit: MSCHF)

The drop takes exclusivity to the extreme, with only three limited edition MSCHF Scout Cookie kits up for grabs. Three custom flavours make up the 528 boxes in the kit, including Treasury Mints, Caramel Cashouts, and Peanut Butter Profits. The packaging has a distinctly nostalgic feel, blending a retro scout camp aesthetic with vintage mascot-inspired logo design.

Alongside the edible elements are a set of custom MSCHF Scout uniforms comprised of shirts, neckerchiefs hats and a unique sash with custom badges to "represent your progress on the road to becoming an elite sales warrior." For support out in the field, MSCHF has also included an official sales guide including the '9 Commandments of Scout Salesmanship' which feature mantras such as "I am ready for war" and "I have no limits".

(Image credit: MSCHF)

"Intended for resale via child labour", the satirical drop is rooted in significant social criticism. "We bring up our children right in this country: From the moment they hit middle school, we fold them seamlessly into the production of alienated labour," the MSCHF Scout Manifesto reads.

The MSCHF Scout Cookies collection will drop today at 2 PM EST, but with such a limited batch available, it's set to sell out almost instantaneously. For more retro-inspired design, check out the new Burt's Bees campaign inspired by a nostalgic summer camp aesthetic. If you're after more packaging design inspiration, take a look at Matty Matheson's classy food branding design.