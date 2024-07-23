MSCHF’s Scout Cookies packaging design is deliciously retro

It’s a bold statement crumb coated in satire.

MSCHF Scout Cookies collection
(Image credit: MSCHF)

Artist collective MSCHF is dropping a (very) limited edition set of MSCHF Scout Cookies, inviting fans to turn a profit on its capsule collection of Girl Scout-inspired biscuits. The three exclusive Scout Cookie kits include 528 boxes of premium sweet treats as well as four full MSCHF Scout uniforms for added authenticity.

MSCHF has been known to pull some bizarre stunts, but this latest move is about more than making money. Despite its stylish packaging design, the upcoming drop is a poignant social commentary on American consumerism and the commercial grind – a bold statement crumb coated in delicious satire.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

