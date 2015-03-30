Enter the Brand Impact Awards now

Designed to celebrate the very best in commercial branding design across all market sectors, the Brand Impact Awards are open for entries until 18 June 2015.

If you've created some standout branding in the last 18 months, you're eligible to enter. Submit the project and you could join the likes of johnson banks, hat-trick and R/GA – all triple award winners in 2014 – as well as Rose and Coast, who both scooped Best of Show awards.

Co-chairing the judging panel is D&AD president and GBH creative director Mark Bonner, who joins creative directors at top branding agencies including Wolff Olins and The Partners, as well as client-side creatives at leading global brands.

These include VP global design at Coca-Cola James Sommerville, Mars creative director Joe Ferry and Gary Aspden, brand consultant to adidas.

D&AD president Mark Bonner on why he's involved with the Brand Impact Awards

Between them, our stellar judging panel have helped develop world-class brands including Coca-Cola, Mars, Tesco, Virgin, adidas and Selfridges.

We'll be interviewing many of the judges here on Creative Bloq over the next few weeks, so watch this space.

Why your agency should enter

The Brand Impact Awards are designed to reward the best branding across over 20 different market sectors, and are judged across two distinct streams.

These are 'branding programmes' – which include completely new identity schemes or major rebrands – and 'branded campaigns', which cover any projects that are designed to extend or enhance an existing brand or sub-brand.

Beyond a stunning piece of design work, our discerning judges will be looking for consistency of application across various touchpoints, and work will be judged according to the market sector for which it was designed.

Enter your best branding now - early bird rate ends 17 April!

Deadline for entries is 17:30 GMT on 18 June 2015, and full entry requirements are on the Brand Impact Awards website. Enter by Friday 17 April to get an early bird discount – good luck!